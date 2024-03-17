Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 169 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,387,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032,758. The company has a market cap of $288.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average of $153.18. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

