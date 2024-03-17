Dfpg Investments LLC Takes Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,000. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Valaris as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Valaris by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valaris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Valaris by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VAL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:VAL traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.78. 1,262,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,472. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.57. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $78.92. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $483.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 48.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

