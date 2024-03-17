DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Update

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 872,100 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 14th total of 703,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

DHI Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 756.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,309,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 254.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 431,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in DHI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 108.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 342,668 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 295,985 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 466,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,842. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 million, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.00.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.82 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

See Also

