Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 353,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 14th total of 458,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 3.2 %

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,562.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,562.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marjorie L. Bowen bought 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $77,814.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,014.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 300 shares of company stock valued at $10,075 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.