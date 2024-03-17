DigiByte (DGB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.16 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $251.02 million and $11.16 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 1% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,189.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.66 or 0.00590499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00126122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00046881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.74 or 0.00209324 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00055121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00125897 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000610 BTC.

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,892,219,911 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

