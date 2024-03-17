Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stake Boosted by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,711 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 12.4% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned 0.49% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $19,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 345,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 232,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 84,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. 871,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,371. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

