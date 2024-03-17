Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s Largest Position

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,261,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,540 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 34.5% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned approximately 0.55% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $124,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,214. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.