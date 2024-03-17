Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Bought by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFAR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,755. The firm has a market cap of $710.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

