Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Short Interest Update

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 331,700 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 14th total of 422,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRCT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Direct Digital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Direct Digital by 162.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 68,315 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direct Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direct Digital by 31.2% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Direct Digital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRCT stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.51. 372,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,861. Direct Digital has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $463.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.35 and a beta of 8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Direct Digital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Direct Digital from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Direct Digital from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

