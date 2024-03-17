Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the February 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Disco stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. Disco has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $521.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Disco will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

