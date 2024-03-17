Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.95.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

