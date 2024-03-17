Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $59.28 Million

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Dora Factory (new) has a market cap of $59.28 million and approximately $419,090.87 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dora Factory (new)

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.11183706 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $423,119.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

