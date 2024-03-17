DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $296.63

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.63 ($3.80) and traded as high as GBX 344.70 ($4.42). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 340.80 ($4.37), with a volume of 6,559,687 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMDS. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.93) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of DS Smith to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.61) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SMDS

DS Smith Stock Performance

DS Smith Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 306.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 296.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82. The company has a market cap of £4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,002.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89.

(Get Free Report)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.