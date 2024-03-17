DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $85.08

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.08 and traded as low as $77.03. DSV A/S shares last traded at $77.38, with a volume of 16,934 shares.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, research analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

DSV A/S Increases Dividend

About DSV A/S

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3274 dividend. This is an increase from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DSV A/S’s payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

(Get Free Report)

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.