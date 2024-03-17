DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Up 8.6% in February

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DSV A/S Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DSDVY opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.74. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $112.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. DSV A/S had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSV A/S Increases Dividend

DSV A/S Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3274 dividend. This is a boost from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DSV A/S’s payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

