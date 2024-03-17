Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after buying an additional 464,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after acquiring an additional 492,011 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,652,000 after acquiring an additional 257,665 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Duke Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

