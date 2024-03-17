DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 28th

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE KSM opened at $8.93 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $128,847.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,570,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 43,029 shares of company stock valued at $376,826. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $120,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $241,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 112.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 128,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares during the period.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

