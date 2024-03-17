E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 543,900 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the February 14th total of 627,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.0 days.
E.On Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ENAKF remained flat at $13.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.
About E.On
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than E.On
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.