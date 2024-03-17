E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 543,900 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the February 14th total of 627,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.0 days.

E.On Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ENAKF remained flat at $13.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

