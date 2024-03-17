Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXP. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE:EXP opened at $249.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $262.40.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.66, for a total transaction of $429,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,287.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.66, for a total value of $429,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,287.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

