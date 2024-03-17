eCash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $45.61 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $45.61 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,606.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.36 or 0.00589614 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00054594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00124520 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000405 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,664,604,673,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,664,685,923,092 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

