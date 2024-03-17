eCash (XEC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $55.90 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $55.90 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,203.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.39 or 0.00598757 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00057246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00124528 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000400 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,664,035,923,092 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

