ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in February

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,307,100 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the February 14th total of 6,004,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.1 days.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of ECNCF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 47,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,917. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.