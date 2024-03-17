ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in February

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,307,100 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the February 14th total of 6,004,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.1 days.
ECN Capital Price Performance
Shares of ECNCF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 47,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,917. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.60.
ECN Capital Company Profile
