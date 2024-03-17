Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $18,888,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $92.31 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

