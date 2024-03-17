Elastos One Day Trading Volume Tops $869,355.21 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.76 or 0.00005507 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $82.75 million and approximately $869,355.21 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,472,928 coins and its circulating supply is 22,002,073 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

