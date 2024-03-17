Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Element Solutions worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 27.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Element Solutions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $152,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,852,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $152,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,399 shares in the company, valued at $16,852,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.11. 1,189,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,547. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

