Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 37.100- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 37.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $513.08 on Friday. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $516.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $495.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $119.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $569.36.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

