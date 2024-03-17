Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,400 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $36.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

