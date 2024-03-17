Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Western Union by 969.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 694,026 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Western Union by 799.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,615,000 after buying an additional 2,546,885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Western Union by 11.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,302,000 after buying an additional 244,286 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,078,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

