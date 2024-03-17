Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 64,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $254,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $282.13 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $189.70 and a 52 week high of $288.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.39 and its 200 day moving average is $253.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

