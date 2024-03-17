Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,047,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 95,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 131,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
FTSL stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
