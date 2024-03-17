Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $754.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $716.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $708.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $625.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $323.26 and a 52 week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.