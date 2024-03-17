Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 200,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,537,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $111.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

