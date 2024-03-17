Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,537,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,695. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $111.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

