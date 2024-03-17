Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 3.9% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Enbridge by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after acquiring an additional 815,850 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 19.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after buying an additional 536,316 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $4,252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after buying an additional 652,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,882,000 after buying an additional 1,041,308 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.