Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

