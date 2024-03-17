Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 14th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.5 days.

Endesa Stock Up 0.9 %

Endesa stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. Endesa has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

