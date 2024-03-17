Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 14th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.5 days.
Endesa Stock Up 0.9 %
Endesa stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. Endesa has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $21.97.
Endesa Company Profile
