Energi Market Cap Achieves $14.07 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $14.07 million and approximately $403,205.18 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00082601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00017878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008185 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,334,327 coins and its circulating supply is 74,334,329 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.