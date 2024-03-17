Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Short Interest Up 24.2% in February

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the February 14th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Energy Services of America Trading Up 5.4 %

ESOA traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 83,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,799. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. Energy Services of America has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Services of America

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mark Prince acquired 12,500 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,071 shares in the company, valued at $379,037.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph L. Williams sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $263,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Prince bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,037.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,272 shares of company stock worth $357,819 over the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Services of America by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 320,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 78,841 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Services of America by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 56,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Services of America by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Services of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

