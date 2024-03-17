Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Short Interest Up 24.2% in February

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the February 14th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Energy Services of America Trading Up 5.4 %
ESOA traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 83,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,799. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. Energy Services of America has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $8.73.
Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million.
Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Services of America
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Services of America by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 320,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 78,841 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Services of America by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 56,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Services of America by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Services of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Services of America
About Energy Services of America
Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Services of America
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.