Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NRGV. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of NRGV opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. Energy Vault has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $235.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, insider Marco Terruzzin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,360,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,993.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,881 shares of company stock valued at $79,538. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

