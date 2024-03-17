Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reissued a tender rating and issued a $18.85 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of ERF stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Enerplus by 155.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 656.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enerplus by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

