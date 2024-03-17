Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.9 %

ESGRO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. 5,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,562. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

