Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Entain Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:GMVHY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 17,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,820. Entain has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78.

Entain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut Entain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Entain from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

