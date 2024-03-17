Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.7% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $6.56 on Friday, hitting $754.17. 3,730,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,536. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $323.26 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $708.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $625.25. The company has a market cap of $716.59 billion, a PE ratio of 130.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

