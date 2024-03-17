Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.45. 13,766,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,296,245. The stock has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

