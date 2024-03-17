Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $195.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,198,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,960. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

