Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.60. 3,865,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,334. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $243.52 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.45.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

