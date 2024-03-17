Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Makes New $506,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

BND stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.02. 4,784,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,014,232. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

