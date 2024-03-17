Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Makes New $576,000 Investment in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.05% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.99. 7,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,151. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.81 and a 200 day moving average of $129.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $109.67 and a 1 year high of $143.44.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

