Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,214,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,428. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

