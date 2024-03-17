Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 52,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 146,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after buying an additional 32,183 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,828,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.38 and a 200 day moving average of $161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

